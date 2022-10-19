Mississippi State Football Player Sam Westmoreland Dead At 19

By Jason Hall

October 19, 2022

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 Arkansas at Mississippi State
Photo: Getty Images

Mississippi State freshman football player Sam Westmoreland has died at the age of 19, the athletic program announced in an official statement on Wednesday (October 19).

Westmoreland, of Tupelo, was an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs and majoring in industrial technology.

"The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," head coach Mike Leach said. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time."

The university said it is working with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office, the Oktibbeha County Coroner's Office, the MSU Division of Student Affairs, and the MSU Athletics Department in order "to determine all the fact of this incident" and will not release additional information until after "that assessment is completed."

"We are heartbroken by the sudden loss of Sam Westmoreland," MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen said. "Mississippi State is a family, and we are all mourning during this trying time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Westmoreland family and everyone who knew and loved Sam."

The school is also offering sessions with Student Counseling Services from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

