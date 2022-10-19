Nestlé Recalls Toll House Cookie Dough

Nestlé has issued a voluntary recall for its ready-to-bake Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling due to the "“potential presence of white plastic pieces,"the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced in a news release on Monday (October 17).

The voluntary recall is isolated to the ready-to-bake Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling produced between June and September 2022, which were distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, according to the news release.

"No other Nestlé Toll House products, including other NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Cookie Dough and NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® refrigerated cookie dough products, are impacted by this recall," the news release stated.

The FDA said it took action after Nestlé USA received reports from a small number of customers regarding product issues, however, no illnesses or injuries have been reprted in relation to the recalled product.

Consumers who purchased the ready-to-bale Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling are strongly advised not to prepare or eat the product and should instead return it to the store in which it was purchased tor receive a refund.

Consumers can also contact Nestlé USA at 1-(800)-681-1676 Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET for more information regarding the recall or other concerns.