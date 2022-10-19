Nickelback Revisits 'Those Days' In Nostalgic Music Video

Nickelback has officially dropped the music video for their newest single, "Those Days," and it's a visual full of nostalgia.

As the band performs the song in a garage full of vintage band tees, old photographs of the group when they were younger and more. Nickelback's "Those Days" videos also features old black and white home videos — a true walk down memory lane — bringing the song's lyrics to life as Chad Kroeger sings, "We'd be turnin' up the stereo/ And play it everywhere we'd go/ And so did everyone we'd know in those days/ And everybody got to fall in love/ With every movie made for us/ God, I couldn't get enough of those days."

Before dropping the music video, the band shared some behind-the-scenes footage of Kroeger looking at the set for the first time as he took a look at the old photos of himself, and his bandmates Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair, as well as some of the vinyl albums featured (Prince's Purple Rain) and more.