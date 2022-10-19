North Carolina Family Celebrates Major Lottery Win By Sharing Prize

A North Carolina man's urge to buy a scratch-off ticket paid off in a big way after he scored a huge prize in the state lottery.

Andrew Raymond Stefanick, of Salisbury, had just left his job as a neurologist at a hospital when he suddenly felt a calling to pick up a lottery ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. What he didn't realize, however, was that this feeling would lead to a six-figure prize.

"I just felt an urge to buy a scratch-off," he recalled. "I saw there was a promotion for 5X the points on $5 scratch-offs so I got that one."

After purchasing the Hot 5's scratch off ticket from the Food Lion on Mahaley Avenue, the 48-year-old doctor realized just how lucky that ticket turned out to be, winning him $200,000.

"When I realized how much, I couldn't believe it," he said, adding that there were two special people in his life that he had to let know right away: his parents, Andrew and Dunyia Stefanick of China Grove. "I walked out to the car in a state of shock and called my parents."

The $200,000 prize is made even more special because Stefanick is splitting it with his parents as they often play the lottery together.

"I bought the ticket but we all play together," he said. "Any major amount we split three ways."

All three Stefanicks claimed the prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (October 17), each taking home $47,350 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what the youngest Stefanick plans to do with his winnings, he told lottery officials he hopes to do some repairs around his home.