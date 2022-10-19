This Is Illinois’ Best Comfort Food

America is a nation of comfort foods. Everyone has their own idea of a perfect meal —Something that makes them feel happier with each bite after a long day. Those favorite meals are often determined, at least in part, by where you live. In the spirit of determining which comfort foods reign supreme, Comfortable Table compiled a list of the best of the best in each state.

So, what's Illinois' best comfort food? Grilled Cheese. Here's what Comfortable Table had to say about them:

"Millions of Americans love the grilled cheese sandwich, and it's no surprise it's Chicago's go-to food. There are different grilled cheese recipes where your meat could vary from bacon fat to thinly cut beef. However, the classic bacon, lettuce, and tomato grilled cheese sandwich remains a favorite."

If you're looking for some cheesy goodness in Chicago, might we suggest Cheesies Pub & Grill? They offer everything simple sandwiches to options with fried chicken, coleslaw and pulled pork. They also have homemade dipping sauces! And if you plan on traveling across the United States, check out Comfortable Table's list of the best American comfort foods so you never have to go without a little piece of heaven.