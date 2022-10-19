Tom DeLonge Unveils Hilarious Album Title And Cover He Pitched To Blink-182
By Katrina Nattress
October 19, 2022
Blink-182 haven't shared any details about their new album yet, but Tom DeLonge did unveil a hilarious title and cover he pitched to his bandmates. "This was my idea for an alum title and cover… just sayin…. I made @markhoppus laugh, so I feel like I won a point on technicality," he captioned an Instagram post featuring an image of a young man wearing a Batman t-shirt, donning vintage glasses and an epic mullet. The title? Reese's Penis.
Fans got a kick out of the post, sharing comments like "If this isn't the album cover and title don't even bother releasing it," and "This is the album that 'all the small things' should've been on."
See DeLonge's hilarious post below.
Jokes aside, DeLonge has hyped the band's new collection as "the best album of our career" and let fans know how it differs from the rest of blink's discography. Blink gave fans a taste of what to expect last week by sharing lead single "Edging."
In addition to new music, the classic lineup is spending next year on the road for an epic world tour. Tickets have been hard to get. In fact, Mark Hoppus tried to buy some and even those got "yoinked" from his cart before the site crashed.