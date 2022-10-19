Tom DeLonge Unveils Hilarious Album Title And Cover He Pitched To Blink-182

By Katrina Nattress

October 19, 2022

Photo: Live Nation

Blink-182 haven't shared any details about their new album yet, but Tom DeLonge did unveil a hilarious title and cover he pitched to his bandmates. "This was my idea for an alum title and cover… just sayin…. I made @markhoppus laugh, so I feel like I won a point on technicality," he captioned an Instagram post featuring an image of a young man wearing a Batman t-shirt, donning vintage glasses and an epic mullet. The title? Reese's Penis.

Fans got a kick out of the post, sharing comments like "If this isn't the album cover and title don't even bother releasing it," and "This is the album that 'all the small things' should've been on."

See DeLonge's hilarious post below.

Jokes aside, DeLonge has hyped the band's new collection as "the best album of our career" and let fans know how it differs from the rest of blink's discography. Blink gave fans a taste of what to expect last week by sharing lead single "Edging."

In addition to new music, the classic lineup is spending next year on the road for an epic world tour. Tickets have been hard to get. In fact, Mark Hoppus tried to buy some and even those got "yoinked" from his cart before the site crashed.

blink-182
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.