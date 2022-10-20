Akon Told Tory Lanez To See His Hair Doctor After Recent Transplant

By Tony M. Centeno

October 20, 2022

Akon & Tory Lanez
Photo: Getty Images

Akon recently revealed what he went through in order to get his new hairdo. The process went so well that he actually recommended it to Tory Lanez.

In a recent interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, the seasoned rapper opened up about going to Turkey to get some hair on his head. The Konvict Music founder explained that he got the procedure without much pain and for a decent price. After hearing the story, Kev suggested that he recommend the doctor to Tory Lanez, who previously had a procedure to restore his hairline. Akon said he already let the Canadian singer know the deal.

“I told him,” the artist replied. “I said, ‘Tory should’ve came to my man.’ Like, bro, you know.”

The Internet went wild after Akon revealed the secret behind he new wavy cut. Fans took to their timelines to create and share various memes and jokes about his new 'do. Some likened him to a LEGO person and others had their own fun crafting different styles for him. Even Akon himself cracked up at all the jokes.

"Yo this Akon hairline challenge is the funniest s**t I’ve ever scene 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂," he tweeted. "You guys got me rolling!! Send more please!!!"

See his response to the feedback about his hair and stream the entire interview below.

