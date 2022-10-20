Akon Told Tory Lanez To See His Hair Doctor After Recent Transplant

“I told him,” the artist replied. “I said, ‘Tory should’ve came to my man.’ Like, bro, you know.”



The Internet went wild after Akon revealed the secret behind he new wavy cut. Fans took to their timelines to create and share various memes and jokes about his new 'do. Some likened him to a LEGO person and others had their own fun crafting different styles for him. Even Akon himself cracked up at all the jokes.



"Yo this Akon hairline challenge is the funniest s**t I’ve ever scene 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂," he tweeted. "You guys got me rolling!! Send more please!!!"



See his response to the feedback about his hair and stream the entire interview below.