Body Of Missing College Student Found Near Princeton Campus

The body of a missing Prince Unversity student Misrach Ewunetie was found on Thursday (October 20). The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said that her body was discovered behind tennis courts by an employee.

Officials said that "there were no obvious signs of injury, and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature." The Middlesex County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

Ewunetie was last seen around 3 a.m. on October 14 near her dorm room. She had been volunteering at an event earlier in the night at the school's Terrace Club, which is less than a half-mile from the dorms.

Ewunetie's brother, Universe, told Good Morning America that her phone last pinged near a location that was about a 30-minute walk from the campus.

"It's pretty far away," he said. "And Princeton is a big campus, and it's very insular. Right. So it's very odd that her phone would be off campus like everything is on campus."