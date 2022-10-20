Celebrate 'Midnights' With Taylor Swift On iHeartRadio

Swifties all over the world have been spending midnight with Taylor Swift over the last few weeks to prep for her new album Midnights to drop during her "Midnights Mayhem" series — and the celebration will continue during "iHeartRadio Brings You Midnights with Taylor."

Fans can tune in to "iHeartRadio Brings You Midnights with Taylor" from October 21st through October 26th each night at midnight on iHeartRadio stations across the country, as well as on iHeartRadio's Hit Nation and Today's Mix stations on the iHeartRadio app. During the special, Swifties can hear Midnights in its entirety, and hear about some of the stories behind the songs shared by Taylor herself. Additionally, fans should listen for a special Midnights code word each night to enter in at iHeartRadio.com/TaylorSwift for the chance to win a special gift signed by Taylor.