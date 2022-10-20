Celebrate 'Midnights' With Taylor Swift On iHeartRadio

By Taylor Fields

October 21, 2022

Swifties all over the world have been spending midnight with Taylor Swift over the last few weeks to prep for her new album Midnights to drop during her "Midnights Mayhem" series — and the celebration will continue during "iHeartRadio Brings You Midnights with Taylor."

Fans can tune in to "iHeartRadio Brings You Midnights with Taylor" from October 21st through October 26th each night at midnight on iHeartRadio stations across the country, as well as on iHeartRadio's Hit Nation and Today's Mix stations on the iHeartRadio app. During the special, Swifties can hear Midnights in its entirety, and hear about some of the stories behind the songs shared by Taylor herself. Additionally, fans should listen for a special Midnights code word each night to enter in at iHeartRadio.com/TaylorSwift for the chance to win a special gift signed by Taylor.

Midnights follows 2020's Evermore, and the Red (Taylor's Version) release, and showcases 13 new songs, including a guest appearance from Lana Del Rey. In a message posted to social media announcing the album, Taylor described of her new music:

"We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren't — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve ... we'll meet ourselves. Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight."

Listen to Midnights on iHeartRadio.

Taylor Swift
