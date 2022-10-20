Jury Reaches Verdict In Kevin Spacey's Sex Abuse Lawsuit

By Bill Galluccio

October 20, 2022

Actor Kevin Spacey Appears In Federal Court To Answer Sexual Assault Allegations
Photo: Getty Images

Kevin Spacey was found not liable by a jury in a civil sexual abuse trial brought by actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp accused Spacey of molesting him in 1986 when he was 14 years old and filed a lawsuit seeking $40 million in damages.

Rapp claimed that he attended a party in Spacey's New York City apartment and retreated to a bedroom to watch TV. During the party, Rapp said that Spacey, then 26, climbed on top of him and molested him. He told the jury that it was "the most traumatic single event" of his life.

Spacey denied Rapp's allegations, and his lawyers argued that Rapp "created a story" because he was jealous of Spacey's success.

"So here we are today, and Mr. Rapp is getting more attention from this trial than he has in his entire acting life," Jennifer Keller, a lawyer for Spacey, said during her closing argument, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Despite the victory in court, Spacey's legal troubles are not over. He is currently facing charges of sexually assaulting three men in the United Kingdom. He has pleaded not guilty, and the trial is expected to begin next June.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.