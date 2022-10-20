Jury Reaches Verdict In Kevin Spacey's Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Kevin Spacey was found not liable by a jury in a civil sexual abuse trial brought by actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp accused Spacey of molesting him in 1986 when he was 14 years old and filed a lawsuit seeking $40 million in damages.

Rapp claimed that he attended a party in Spacey's New York City apartment and retreated to a bedroom to watch TV. During the party, Rapp said that Spacey, then 26, climbed on top of him and molested him. He told the jury that it was "the most traumatic single event" of his life.

Spacey denied Rapp's allegations, and his lawyers argued that Rapp "created a story" because he was jealous of Spacey's success.

"So here we are today, and Mr. Rapp is getting more attention from this trial than he has in his entire acting life," Jennifer Keller, a lawyer for Spacey, said during her closing argument, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Despite the victory in court, Spacey's legal troubles are not over. He is currently facing charges of sexually assaulting three men in the United Kingdom. He has pleaded not guilty, and the trial is expected to begin next June.