Son Of Legendary Wrestler Kevin Nash Dead At 26
By Jason Hall
October 20, 2022
Tristen Nash, the son of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died at the age of 26, according to a statement on behalf of his parents obtained by Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp.
Tristen had recently worked behind the scenes on his father's recently launched Kevin's Kliq This podcast with co-host Sean Oliver.
"On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26," the statement reads. "Tristen recently started working on Kevin's new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together.
"The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time."
Nash's close friend and longtime stablemate Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman shared the following in response to Tristen's death: "My heart is in a million pieces thinking about what 1 of my best friends in life is going through. IU 4-Life Kev."
My heart is in a million pieces thinking about what 1 of my best friends in life is going through.— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) October 20, 2022
I♥️U 4-Life Kev. pic.twitter.com/XuLvrshFQ8
News of Tristen's death comes on what would have been the 64th birthday of Nash's longtime best friend and fellow two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who died in March.
Waltman also paid tribute to Hall prior to news of Tristen's death on Thursday (October 20).
"I think about you every day. I miss you every day," Waltman tweeted along with a photo of himself and Hall during their respective runs in WWE.
I think about you every day. I miss you every day. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/7X2RL6daeM— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) October 20, 2022