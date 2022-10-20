Son Of Legendary Wrestler Kevin Nash Dead At 26

Tristen Nash, the son of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died at the age of 26, according to a statement on behalf of his parents obtained by Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp.

Tristen had recently worked behind the scenes on his father's recently launched Kevin's Kliq This podcast with co-host Sean Oliver.

"On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26," the statement reads. "Tristen recently started working on Kevin's new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together.

"The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time."