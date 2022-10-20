Son Of Legendary Wrestler Kevin Nash Dead At 26

By Jason Hall

October 20, 2022

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Magic Mike XXL" - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America

Tristen Nash, the son of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died at the age of 26, according to a statement on behalf of his parents obtained by Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp.

Tristen had recently worked behind the scenes on his father's recently launched Kevin's Kliq This podcast with co-host Sean Oliver.

"On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26," the statement reads. "Tristen recently started working on Kevin's new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together.

"The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time."

Nash's close friend and longtime stablemate Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman shared the following in response to Tristen's death: "My heart is in a million pieces thinking about what 1 of my best friends in life is going through. IU 4-Life Kev."

News of Tristen's death comes on what would have been the 64th birthday of Nash's longtime best friend and fellow two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who died in March.

Waltman also paid tribute to Hall prior to news of Tristen's death on Thursday (October 20).

"I think about you every day. I miss you every day," Waltman tweeted along with a photo of himself and Hall during their respective runs in WWE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.