U.S. Diplomat's Wife Pleads Guilty To Causing Death Of U.K. Teen

Anne Sacoolas pleaded guilty to causing the death of a teenager in the United Kingdom by driving carelessly in August 2019.

Harry Dunn was riding his motorcycle near a U.S. military base in England when he was struck by a car on the wrong side of the road. Prosecutors said they believe Sacoolas was behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Dunn's death sparked an international incident between the United States and the U.K. because Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat, claimed diplomatic immunity and returned to the United States after the fatal car accident.

The United States then refused to extradite Sacoolas, who was facing more serious charges of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officials eventually negotiated a deal in which Sacoolas would remain in the United States while the trial was held via video link.

By pleading guilty to the lesser charge, Sacoolas faces up to five years behind bars. However, sentencing guidelines recommend a lesser prison sentence or community service, Reuters reported. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for the week of November 28, and Sacoolas was ordered to attend in person.

The judge said that she would be allowed to return home after she completes her sentence.