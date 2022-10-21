Ab-Soul Returns With New Song 'Do Better' Off His Upcoming Album

“I’ve cried enough about it," Ab-Soul said in a statement about the song. "So I’m choosing to laugh now, cause I’m here, I’m standing tall and I’m grateful, so that’s how I’m choosing, I’m doing the work, the 6 year wait is almost over.”



The 35-year-old rapper hasn't dropped an album since his 2016 LP Do What Thou Wilt. Since then, he's dropped his "Dangerookipawaa Freestyle" and knocked out a few collaborations with Daylyt, Russ, Jhene Aiko, B-Real, Reason and Kembe X. He began to stoke excitement for his comeback album earlier this year when he released his single "Hollandaise." Back in September, he followed up with "Moonshooter."



At the moment, there's no confirmation on the other details about his upcoming album via Top Dawg Entertainment. Listen to Ab-Soul's new joint on iHeartRadio and watch the emotional visuals below.