Apartment Complex Fire Leaves 7 Dead, Criminal Investigation Underway

A large fire tore through a four-family apartment building in Hartland, Wisconsin, on Friday (October 21) morning, leaving seven people dead.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinal reported that 15 fire departments responded to the scene to help extinguish the flames. In addition, officers from nine police departments were also on the scene to assist.

"I smelled smoke, and a neighbor of mine heard a big boom, and he said something blew up, so we're not sure what blew up. He did say some people did not make it out," neighbor Tracy Marinello told WISN.

Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said that a criminal investigation is underway but noted that investigators have not determined if the fire was set intentionally or maliciously.

"Unfortunately, this is still a very active and dynamic investigation," Misko said during a press conference. "We're still learning a lot of information as we work through, and we will be back at a later time to update you."