Apartment Complex Fire Leaves 7 Dead, Criminal Investigation Underway

By Bill Galluccio

October 21, 2022

Old building being destroyed by full flaming inferno
Photo: Getty Images

A large fire tore through a four-family apartment building in Hartland, Wisconsin, on Friday (October 21) morning, leaving seven people dead.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinal reported that 15 fire departments responded to the scene to help extinguish the flames. In addition, officers from nine police departments were also on the scene to assist.

"I smelled smoke, and a neighbor of mine heard a big boom, and he said something blew up, so we're not sure what blew up. He did say some people did not make it out," neighbor Tracy Marinello told WISN.

Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said that a criminal investigation is underway but noted that investigators have not determined if the fire was set intentionally or maliciously.

"Unfortunately, this is still a very active and dynamic investigation," Misko said during a press conference. "We're still learning a lot of information as we work through, and we will be back at a later time to update you."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.