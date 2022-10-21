Jeezy & DJ Drama Deliver Their New Album 'SNOFALL'

“The beef was Dram had somebody managing him," Jeezy said. "But [the person] was trying to be an artist too. He got in Drama’s ear about a lot of things and started to build this toxic environment of 'he said, she said' and Dram decided to go with them. Something happened at club, I can’t really say. It got really bad over time."



Jeezy and DJ Drama first connected in 2004 for Jeezy's first mixtape Tha Streets Iz Watchin'. From there, they collaborated on other memorable projects like Trap Or Die, Can't Ban The Snowman, I Am the Street Dream and plenty more. The dynamic duo had one of the most successful mixtape runs during the 2000s next to Lil Wayne's Dedication series until things began to get sour between them. In 2009, Jeezy called out Drama during an interview with XXL. Not long afterward, Sno and Drama were able to resolve their issues. Now they've reunited to serve up another dope project.



“It was a dope process even making the project," Jeezy explained. "It just felt therapeutic. It gave me the free range to say how I really felt.”



Watch The Breakfast Club's interview with Jeezy below and stream SNOFALL now.