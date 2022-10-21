Major U.S. Airline Eliminating First Class Seats

American Airlines is eliminating first class on long-haul flights because customers aren't buying the expensive seats.

"First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call, according to Business Insider.

Instead, the airline will focus on selling business class seats and the airline's new "Flagship Suites," which feature seats that recline into a bed and a door to provide privacy. American Airlines said the new suites will be available on new Boeing 787-9s and Airbus A321XLRs starting in 2024. In addition, the airline plans to retrofit some of its Boeing 777-300ERs to include the new suites.

By removing the first class cabin, American Airlines said it could offer more business class seats, which have become more popular than first class.

"The quality of the business class seat has improved so much. And frankly, by removing [first class], we can go provide more business class seats, which is what our customers most want or are most willing to pay for," Raja said.

American Airlines later clarified Raja's comment, telling CNN he was only talking about international flights.