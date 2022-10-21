Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains

A major storm is expected to hit the middle of the United States this week and into early next week, according to a recent report from AccuWeather.

A combination of dropping temperatures, heavy snow, and gust winds may produce severe thunderstorms and localized blizzard conditions in parts of the country, including Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri, Michigan and Illinois, according to the report.

Colder air from the Northwest is expected to catch up with warmer air from the Southwest by Sunday. The clash of warm and cold air, combined with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, will trigger severe thunderstorms from portions of the central Plains to the Upper Midwest late Sunday afternoon to Sunday night. "The thunderstorm threat includes the full spectrum of severe weather ranging from localized flash flooding and large hail to the likelihood of powerful wind gusts and the potential for a few tornadoes," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.

While the storm intensifies over the Plains, it will allow colder air to sweep in at a faster pace on Monday. According to AccuWeather, "While the amount of snow may be limited across lower elevations of the northern Plains, a narrow area of heavy snow is likely. Blizzard conditions may occur in a part of this region where high winds combine with snow to reduce the visibility to 1/4 mile or less."