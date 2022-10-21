"I used to ride up the slimes in the Pontiac/I got this s**t in position, I'm quarterback," YoungBoy raps on "I Don't Text Back," "Pendants I put 'round my neck, make her Cartier/Cartier watch, it's not even a starter pack/All in my sleep, I get stack after stack."



Ma' I Got A Family: A Special Gangsta Grillz Edition Hosted By DJ Drama is YB's sixth body of work since he dropped Colors at the beginning of the year. Since then, he's delivered The Last Slimeto, Better Than You with DaBaby, Realer 2, and his previous release 3800 Degrees. Despite all the music he's dropped this year, the Baton Rouge native says he's got at least four more on deck before the end of 2022.



“Fun challenge ‘10 tapes 1 year ??’” he wrote on YouTube. “I’m finna be on 6 you think I can do it?”



Stream YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new album below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE