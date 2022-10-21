NBA YoungBoy Drops 'Ma I Got A Family' Project Featuring Nicki Minaj & Yeat
By Tony M. Centeno
October 21, 2022
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is back with another batch of fresh bangers.
On Friday, October 21, NBA YoungBoy dropped his latest project Ma' I Got A Family: A Special Gangsta Grillz Edition Hosted By DJ Drama. With the Grammy award-winning DJ narrating the tape, YoungBoy comes through with 19 tracks including new collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Yeat. On "I Admit," YoungBoy drops some emotional bars about his girl while Minaj lightens the mood with her smooths vocals and a slick verse that closes out with a couple of basketball references. On "I Don't Text Back," YB and Yeat trade wild verses over instrumentals that will stir up a mosh pit at any festival.
#MAiGOTaFAMILY TONIGHT!!!— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 20, 2022
NBA BETTER. 📰
NBA YOUNGBOY BETTER 🧨🩸#iAdmit 🥶🫣💅🏽#HappyBirthdayYoungboy 🫡♥️ pic.twitter.com/ALoqzmVTfT
"I used to ride up the slimes in the Pontiac/I got this s**t in position, I'm quarterback," YoungBoy raps on "I Don't Text Back," "Pendants I put 'round my neck, make her Cartier/Cartier watch, it's not even a starter pack/All in my sleep, I get stack after stack."
Ma' I Got A Family: A Special Gangsta Grillz Edition Hosted By DJ Drama is YB's sixth body of work since he dropped Colors at the beginning of the year. Since then, he's delivered The Last Slimeto, Better Than You with DaBaby, Realer 2, and his previous release 3800 Degrees. Despite all the music he's dropped this year, the Baton Rouge native says he's got at least four more on deck before the end of 2022.
“Fun challenge ‘10 tapes 1 year ??’” he wrote on YouTube. “I’m finna be on 6 you think I can do it?”
Stream YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new album below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE