Noel Gallagher Is Thankful Fame Didn't 'Hit' Him Like It Did Amy Winehouse

Noel Gallagher has done his fair share of partying, but during a recent interview he spoke about how thankful he is that fame didn't "hit" him like it did Amy Winehouse, who tragically died in 2011 at age 27 from alcohol poisoning.

“Fame can hit people really hard,” Gallagher said. “I always use the story of Amy Winehouse, a lovely girl from North London. All of a sudden she makes that album, she becomes a world superstar, fame hit her like a truck and she didn’t make it.”

“Sadly she didn’t have the people around her," he added. "I’ve been surrounded by the same people for 30 years, who look after me. I don’t have a transient organisation where it’s just a raft of different people every six months. With Amy, Pete Doherty, people like that, if you’re a grown man and you’re successful no one is going to tell you what to do if you’ve got money.”

Gallagher also credited his band Oasis for keeping him in line. “My fallback was always my work,” he said. “In Oasis I was the sole songwriter so I always had my work. If I didn’t do the work then the band was going to fall apart. The partying side of it and the drugs and all that, I treated that as a bonus. I didn’t get caught up in anything other than it was just a laugh.”