Pfizer Plans To Sell COVID Vaccines For $110 To $130 Per Dose

Pfizer announced that it plans to sell its COVID-19 vaccine for between $110 and $130 per dose once the U.S. government stops buying the shots.

It is unknown when the supply of vaccines already purchased by the U.S. will run out or if Congress will authorize additional funding to buy vaccines.

Pfizer executive Angela Lukin said the company expects to start charging for the vaccine in early 2023.

That could bring the price to get fully vaccinated with both booster shots above $500.

Pfizer also said it would no longer package the vaccines in multi-dose vials. Instead, they will be shipped in single-dose containers.

The company said that most people will still be able to get vaccinated free of charge through Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance. However, Pfizer did warn people with private insurance to make sure they go to an in-network provider to avoid having to pay full price for the vaccine.

Pfizer also said it has a program to help low-income people who do not have insurance pay for the cost of the vaccines.

"We are confident that the U.S. price point of the COVID-19 vaccine reflects its overall cost-effectiveness and ensures the price will not be a barrier for access for patients," Lukin said.