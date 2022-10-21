Steve Bannon Sentenced For Contempt Of Congress

Steve Bannon, an advisor to former President Donald Trump, was sentenced to four months in federal prison and a fine of $6,500 for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"Others must be deterred from committing similar crimes," Judge Carl Nichols said.

A federal jury found Bannon guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress, rejecting his claim of executive privilege. The first charge was for failing to appear for a deposition in October 2021, while the second charge was for refusing to turn over records requested by the committee.

The Justice Department asked for Bannon to be sentenced to six months in jail and receive the maximum fine of $200,000.

"It must be made clear to the public and the grand jury ... that no one is above the law," Assistant U.S. Attorney J.P. Cooney told the judge before the sentence was handed down. "He hid behind a fabricated claim of executive privilege to thumb his nose at Congress.

Bannon is also facing a trial in New York for allegedly defrauding donors who were giving money to help fund a wall at the southern border.