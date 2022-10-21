"Stuff They Don't Want You To Know" Podcast To Take Over iHeartLand

Halloween is almost here, and what better way to celebrate spooky season than with a creepy special "Stuff They Don't Want You To Know" podcast episode?!

The "Stuff They Don't Want You To Know" podcast — Things That Go Bump In The Night: Supernatural Dangers Around The World — is taking over iHeartLand at State Farm Park on Monday, October 24th at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The special will also be available through October 31st — Halloween Day.

The Things That Go Bump In The Night: Supernatural Dangers Around The World episode of "Stuff They Don't Want You To Know" will cover a variety of spooky subjects, including supernatural threats like The Ahool (a winged cryptid from Indonesia), the Nazar/Evil Eye (a form of misfortune passed from one person to another), and more. The episode will also look into monster stories passed down from generation to generation.

Celebrate the spookiest time of year ... if you dare ... at iHeartRadio.com/iHeartLand.