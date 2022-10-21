Taco Bell Testing Out New Menu Item In Middle Tennessee

Taco Bell is testing out a brand new menu item in select markets around the country to see if fans of the beloved chain would like to try a new kind of taco.

Taco Bell recently announced several changes to its ever-evolving menu of burritos, tacos, and occasionally even fries. One notable addition is the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco, which the chain is testing out in Minnesota and Middle Tennessee, per WKRN. Made with a white corn tortilla, the taco is filled with beef and a blend of cheddar, mozzarella and pepper jack cheese and grilled to give the crisp shell a golden sear. The tacos are then served with either nacho cheese or a "savory red sauce" perfect for dipping.

While both states are trying out the new menu item, each will see a slight difference. Stores around Nashville will serve the tacos made with slow-braised shredded beef for $3.49 each while those around the St. Paul area of Minnesota will sample the tacos made with seasoned beef for $2.99. A Deluxe Box will also be available in both markets.

In addition to the new tacos, Taco Bell brought back the fan-favorite fries, this time made with truffle-infused hot sauce for the Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries, as well as a frozen Cherry Bliss Freeze to add to its selection of slushy beverages to cool down when the days get a bit too hot for fall.