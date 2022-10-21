This Restaurant Serves The Best Nachos In Washington

Who can ignore a stacked plate of nachos? A pile of tortilla chips topped with cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and all kinds of other fixings is the perfect comfort food. It can be spiced up more with special sauces, meats, avocado, and other yummy ingredients.

While you can easily make it at home, it's also fun to visit local restaurants and try their take on this American fave. That's why Mashed found the best nachos in every state.

According to the website, Tio Baby's is Washington's best place to grab some nachos! Here's why writers picked this spot:

"Tio Baby's is a different kind of establishment, catering specifically to clientele under the influence (via Seattle Eater), but the sober folk can enjoy Tio Baby's bites too, specifically the mouthwatering wings and amazing nachos. Piled high with queso, smoked tomato, and scallions, Tio Baby's nachos are designed to treat your taste buds. Try adding pork adobado or one of the restaurant's inventive vegetarian proteins to take them to the next level."

Taking a closer look at the menu, you can also add al pastor mushrooms, soy chorizo, or chile Colorado braised beef -- all for extra -- to your stacked plate. Don't forget to try their delicious cocktails, or you can just stick around for happy hour!