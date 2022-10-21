Viral Video Shows Day Care Workers Scaring Kids With Creepy Mask
By Jason Hall
October 21, 2022
Five people have been charged after a video showing a former Mississippi daycare worker scaring kids went recently viral.
The video, which WTVA reporters said was recorded at Lil' Blessings Child Care in Monroe County on October 4, launched an investigation by the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office after being shared on social media, according to the Associated Press.
Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman and Shyenne Shelton were each charged with three counts of felony child abuse, while Traci Hutson was charged with failure to report abuse and simple assault against a minor -- both of which are misdemeanor offenses -- according to WTVA.
An unidentified employee is seen wearing a mask similar to Ghostface, the main villain in the 1990s horror film Scream while walking around the young children, who are seen crying and screaming.
Another unmasked employee is seen standing off to the side during the video and it is unknown who was filming at the time.
At one point the masked employee points to a child and the unmasked employee responds, "bad," before the masked employee leans into the child's face and asks, "Are you being bad?"
"Do I need to take you outside?" the worker then screams.
The video later shows the masked employee enter a different room and, along with the person filming, referencing something about "cleaning up" before the masked employee shouts "Clean up!" while chasing a child around the room, who is eventually picked up.
"Clean Up! Clean up!" the worker screams several more times before exiting the room.
Sheila Sanders, the owner of the day care facility, told the Monroe Journal that she had fired all five of the former employees charged in the incident, which she claimed she was unaware of until hearing about the video.
"I don’t condone that and never have," Sanders said.
One parent of a child in the video told the AP that they still supported the facility despite the disturbing recent incident.
“Was the situation that did happen horrible? Absolutely," Kimberly Smith said. "But should this daycare be shut down and others be villainized that are still here, absolutely not.”