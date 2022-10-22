Zac Brown Band Cancels Show After Being Denied Entry Into Canada

Zac Brown Band cancelled their show in Vancouver last night (October 21) after some members of the crew were denied entry into Canada.

“Each time we’ve come to Canada, we have been at the mercy of a single border agent who decides who is allowed in to work. Unfortunately, not everyone was able to make it in the country last night,” they said in a statement shared with PEOPLE Magazine.

The band have performed in Canada regularly, including two performances this year alone. However, they explained that some members of the crew have charges on their record from more than 10 years ago, which led a Canadian border patrol agent to stop the group.

“We are a family, a tribe," they added. "We stick together and support each other and we never leave anyone behind. As a band who prides themselves on showing up with excitement and professionalism, we will always play where we are welcome and appreciated, and we're so sorry we can't be there tonight."

Zac Brown Band kicked off their Out in the Middle Tour in Greenville, South Carolina, on April 22. The 34-date North American leg of the trek ends November 19 in in Phoenix, Arizona.