Bear Mauls Washington Woman Walking Her Dog In Neighborhood

A Washington woman was walking her dog in her neighborhood when a black bear suddenly her, according to KIRO 7.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office confirmed the attack happened early Saturday morning (October 22) in a neighborhood outside Leavenworth. Someone called 911 to report the incident around 7 a.m. -- 45 minutes after it happened, deputies say.

“She was just walking along and apparently a bear had jumped out at her,” CCSO’s Chief of Patrol Adam Musgrove said. “The attack lasted, from what I understand, just a few seconds. She said she didn’t even really get a really good look at the bear itself.”

The woman suffered significant yet non-life-threatening injuries, returning home after the attack, authorities noted. She was eventually taken to the hospital.