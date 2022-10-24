Elton John Reacts To OSU Marching Band's Halftime Show
By Taylor Linzinmeir
October 24, 2022
Elton John is officially a Buckeye fan.
The Best Damn Band In The Land teamed up with Hawkeye Marching Band on Saturday (October 22) for "A Tribute To Elton John." The show featured multiple songs from the musician's 50-year-career during halftime of Ohio State's matchup with Iowa. It was the first show Ohio State has performed with another marching band since 1995.
Today (October 24), Elton John gave the two bands a shout out on Twitter. He wrote, "Thank you, [Ohio State University Marching Band] and [Hawkeye Marching Band]! What an incredible dedication with so much creativity!
Thank you, @tbdbitl and @hawkeyeband! What an incredible dedication with so much creativity! 🚀 https://t.co/WjNWZA6Ldm— Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 24, 2022
The 10-minute long halftime show featured seven iconic Elton John tracks, including "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting," Don't Go Breaking My Heart," "Crocodile Rock," "Tiny Dancer," "Rocket Man" and "I'm Still Standing." You can watch the whole performance below.
In other news, Elton John and Britney Spears recently released a music video for the Joel Corry remix of their song "Hold Me Closer." In the four-minute long video, which was directed by Rebekah Creative, a group of dancer's payed tribute to the two musicians by dressing up in their iconic fashion looks throughout the decades. Check it out below.