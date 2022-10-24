Elton John Reacts To OSU Marching Band's Halftime Show

By Taylor Linzinmeir

October 24, 2022

President Biden Hosts A Musical Performance By Elton John On The White House's South Lawn
Photo: Getty Images

Elton John is officially a Buckeye fan.

The Best Damn Band In The Land teamed up with Hawkeye Marching Band on Saturday (October 22) for "A Tribute To Elton John." The show featured multiple songs from the musician's 50-year-career during halftime of Ohio State's matchup with Iowa. It was the first show Ohio State has performed with another marching band since 1995.

Today (October 24), Elton John gave the two bands a shout out on Twitter. He wrote, "Thank you, [Ohio State University Marching Band] and [Hawkeye Marching Band]! What an incredible dedication with so much creativity!

The 10-minute long halftime show featured seven iconic Elton John tracks, including "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting," Don't Go Breaking My Heart," "Crocodile Rock," "Tiny Dancer," "Rocket Man" and "I'm Still Standing." You can watch the whole performance below.

In other news, Elton John and Britney Spears recently released a music video for the Joel Corry remix of their song "Hold Me Closer." In the four-minute long video, which was directed by Rebekah Creative, a group of dancer's payed tribute to the two musicians by dressing up in their iconic fashion looks throughout the decades. Check it out below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.