Elton John Reacts To OSU Marching Band's Halftime Show

Elton John is officially a Buckeye fan.

The Best Damn Band In The Land teamed up with Hawkeye Marching Band on Saturday (October 22) for "A Tribute To Elton John." The show featured multiple songs from the musician's 50-year-career during halftime of Ohio State's matchup with Iowa. It was the first show Ohio State has performed with another marching band since 1995.

Today (October 24), Elton John gave the two bands a shout out on Twitter. He wrote, "Thank you, [Ohio State University Marching Band] and [Hawkeye Marching Band]! What an incredible dedication with so much creativity!