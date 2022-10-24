Father Of Missing Girl Harmony Montgomery Charged With Her Murder

The father of a young girl who was last seen in 2019 has been charged with her murder. Authorities in New Hampshire announced they have charged Adam Montgomery with second-degree murder, falsifying evidence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with witnesses.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said that Montogomery brutally assaulted his daughter, then five-year-old Harmony, with a closed fist on December 7, 2019, "recklessly causing [her] death."

Harmony was last seen by her biological mother, Crystal Sorey, on Easter Sunday, 2019. She became concerned for her daughter's welfare and spent roughly two years trying to contact Adam to check on her daughter. In November 2021, she reported Harmony missing, sparking an investigation into her whereabouts.

In August 2022, officials said the investigation had become a homicide investigation and zeroed in on Adam as the primary suspect.

Montogomery has been jailed since January on child abuse charges against his daughter. He is also facing charges of felony theft and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

"Today, I do want to again express my deepest sympathies to Harmony's family, friends, and loved ones," Formella said. "We understand that today's news, while significant for purposes of this investigation, is yet another difficult moment for those who loved Harmony and those who have followed this case."