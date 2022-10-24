Father Of Missing Girl Harmony Montgomery Charged With Her Murder

By Bill Galluccio

October 24, 2022

Harmony Montgomery
Photo: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

The father of a young girl who was last seen in 2019 has been charged with her murder. Authorities in New Hampshire announced they have charged Adam Montgomery with second-degree murder, falsifying evidence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with witnesses.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said that Montogomery brutally assaulted his daughter, then five-year-old Harmony, with a closed fist on December 7, 2019, "recklessly causing [her] death."

Harmony was last seen by her biological mother, Crystal Sorey, on Easter Sunday, 2019. She became concerned for her daughter's welfare and spent roughly two years trying to contact Adam to check on her daughter. In November 2021, she reported Harmony missing, sparking an investigation into her whereabouts.

In August 2022, officials said the investigation had become a homicide investigation and zeroed in on Adam as the primary suspect.

Montogomery has been jailed since January on child abuse charges against his daughter. He is also facing charges of felony theft and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

"Today, I do want to again express my deepest sympathies to Harmony's family, friends, and loved ones," Formella said. "We understand that today's news, while significant for purposes of this investigation, is yet another difficult moment for those who loved Harmony and those who have followed this case."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.