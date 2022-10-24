Justice Thomas Temporarily Blocks Lindsey Graham's Testimony In Georgia

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham from testifying in front of a Georgia grand jury.

Graham was subpoenaed to testify by a special grand jury as part of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election. Investigators want Graham to testify about phone calls he made to top election officials following election day.

Graham has refused to testify, claiming immunity under the speech and debate clause of the Constitution because made the phone calls as part of his job as the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Last week, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Graham's argument and ordered him to testify. His lawyers then filed an emergency request to the Supreme Court.

Thomas gave officials in Georgia until Thursday (October 27) to respond to Graham's appeal to the Supreme Court.