Leslie Jordan, Beloved Actor & Comedian, Dead At 67

Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and comedian, has died at 67 years old.

The Will & Grace star died Monday (October 24) morning following a car crash in Hollywood, TMZ reports. Law enforcement told the outlet Jordan was driving his BMW when he suffered some sort of medical emergency that caused him to crash into a building.

Jordan's talent agent Sarabeth Schedeen confirmed his passing in a statement to CNN.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," said Schedeen. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

Jordan is known for his recurring roles on Will & Grace, American Horror Story and most recently Call Me Kat and has starred in several movies, including The Help. However, his bubbly personality drew in fans outside of his work on TV and in film, especially during the pandemic as he shared hilarious videos online that grew his Instagram following to nearly 6 million.

The comedy legend's most recent post was an Instagram video shared on Sunday of he and songwriter Danny Myrick singing an original song that Jordan teased was coming soon.

"Sunday Mornin' Hymn Singin' with [Myric]," he captioned the clip. "Danny helped me with a new original song that should be comin' out real soon. Love. Light. Leslie."