Michigan Man Dies From Flesh-Eating Bacteria Infection

A Michigan man has died after contracting a dangerous, rare bacterial infection, according to FOX 10.

56-year-old James Hewitt rushed from Jenison, Michigan, to Naples, Florida, on October 4 to help a friend in need after Hurricane Ian slammed into the state, according to his fiancée, 54-year-old Leah DeLano. The friend had lost his father, who had a house and boat in Naples, 10 days prior. The property suffered significant damage, and the two went down to take care of it.

"I would like for the world to know that Jim spent tireless efforts in helping others and making friends. He had a vibrancy for life that was unmatched and had a love for me and his family that was his number one priority," DeLano said.

On October 8, Hewitt accidentally fell into a canal while helping his friend, according to DeLano. Somehow, he ended up cutting his leg, which is how the bacteria entered his body. The wound later develop into an infection, and Hewitt went to the hospital. There, doctors told DeLano that Hewitt was infected by the Vibrio Vulnificus bacteria, commonly called "flesh-eating bacteria."

DeLano said she and Hewitt were together for 18 years.

"But he and I are of strong faith and I know he is well and happy now," DeLano said. "James loved life and wanted nothing more than for me to be happy so that is how I will choose to live my life."