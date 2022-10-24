Michigan School Shooter Pleads Guilty To Killing Four Classmates

Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to 24 charges for killing four classmates and injuring seven others in a shooting at Oxford High School in November 2021.

He was charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He initially pleaded not guilty in January and planned to pursue an insanity defense.

The 16-year-old faces life in prison without parole, but because he is under 18, his lawyers will have a chance to argue for a lesser sentence during a hearing in 2023.

His parents are also facing charges related to the shooting and have plead not guilty. James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter as prosecutors placed the blame for the shooting on them. The couple purchased a gun for their son just a few days before the shooting and are accused of ignoring warning signs that he was potentially violent.

Their trial was supposed to begin on Monday (October 24) but was postponed until 2023.