Michigan School Shooter Pleads Guilty To Killing Four Classmates

By Bill Galluccio

October 24, 2022

Shooting At Oxford High School In Michigan Leaves 4 Students Dead
Photo: Getty Images

Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to 24 charges for killing four classmates and injuring seven others in a shooting at Oxford High School in November 2021.

He was charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He initially pleaded not guilty in January and planned to pursue an insanity defense.

The 16-year-old faces life in prison without parole, but because he is under 18, his lawyers will have a chance to argue for a lesser sentence during a hearing in 2023.

His parents are also facing charges related to the shooting and have plead not guilty. James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter as prosecutors placed the blame for the shooting on them. The couple purchased a gun for their son just a few days before the shooting and are accused of ignoring warning signs that he was potentially violent.

Their trial was supposed to begin on Monday (October 24) but was postponed until 2023.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.