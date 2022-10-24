Multiple People Killed In St. Louis School Shooting

At least three people were killed after a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Missouri, on Monday (October 24). The 20-year-old gunman was among the deceased. He reportedly used a long gun.

Six others were hospitalized with gunshot wounds and shrapnel injuries, according to KMOV. One person may have also suffered a heart attack during the shooting.

St. Louis Public Schools said that the gunman was "stopped" by the police in a post on Twitter.

"Police are on-site at Central Visual and Performing Arts this morning following reports of an active shooter, and both CVPA and Collegiate are on lockdown. The shooter was quickly stopped by police inside CVPA," the district wrote.

Police are evacuating students from the school but said that "the scene is secure and there is no active threat."