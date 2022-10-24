Multiple People Killed In St. Louis School Shooting

By Bill Galluccio

October 24, 2022

School Bus Crime Scene
Photo: Getty Images

At least three people were killed after a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Missouri, on Monday (October 24). The 20-year-old gunman was among the deceased. He reportedly used a long gun.

Six others were hospitalized with gunshot wounds and shrapnel injuries, according to KMOV. One person may have also suffered a heart attack during the shooting.

St. Louis Public Schools said that the gunman was "stopped" by the police in a post on Twitter.

"Police are on-site at Central Visual and Performing Arts this morning following reports of an active shooter, and both CVPA and Collegiate are on lockdown. The shooter was quickly stopped by police inside CVPA," the district wrote.

Police are evacuating students from the school but said that "the scene is secure and there is no active threat."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.