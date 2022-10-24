Rishi Sunak Set To Replace Liz Truss As New U.K. Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's new Prime Minister after his only opponent, former defense minister Penny Mordaunt, dropped out of the race on Monday (October 24).

Sunak will be the first person of color to become Britain's Prime Minister. At 42 years old, he is also the youngest person to hold the position in over 200 years.

Sunak will replace Liz Truss, who resigned after just 44 days over her economic policies and plans to cut taxes.

He threw his hat into the ring on Sunday after former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson withdrew his candidacy to reclaim the position.

"The United Kingdom is a great country, but we face a profound economic crisis," Sunak said in a statement. "That's why I am standing to be leader of the Conservative Party and your next prime minister."

"There will be integrity, professionalism, and accountability at every level of the government I lead, and I will work day in and day out to get the job done," he added.

Britain's King Charles III is returning to London on Monday. He will meet with Truss to formally accept her resignation and then ask Sunak to form a government. It is unclear if the transfer of power will happen on Monday or Tuesday.