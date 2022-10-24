Taylor Swift Doppelgänger Mistaken For Swift, Invited To Her Old Apartment

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

TikToker and Taylor Swift look-alike Ashley Leechin made headlines in September after Swift herself commented on one of her posts. The Grammy-winning artist popped up in the comments and informed Leechin that, "My mom just saw this and said ‘she looks like you.'"

Now, Leechin had the privilege to tour a piece of Swift's past after she was mistaken for Swift and then offered a tour of her apartment on Cornelia Street in New York. "I can't believe this beautiful soul gave us a tour of Taylor's old apartment on Cornelia St. You are the best," Leechin wrote in a post reshared by Pop Crave.

Leechin also posted a TikTok showing off the inside of the lavish apartment with Swift's song "Cornelia Street" off her ninth album Lover playing over it. Based on the sleek furniture, one fan in the comments guessed, "So cool but does not look like Taylor’s aesthetic at all - probs different furniture." Another fan pointed out, "The way they could make a billion dollars by renting this to swifties for the night 😂."

"THIS DID NOT HAPPENEN [sic.]," one fan wrote. "did you hear the creaks in the floors?" making a reference to one lyric in Swift's song that goes, "Windows swung right open, autumn air/ Jacket 'round my shoulders is yours/ We bless the rains on Cornelia Street/ Memorize the creaks in the floor."

Taylor Swift
