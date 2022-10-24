TikToker and Taylor Swift look-alike Ashley Leechin made headlines in September after Swift herself commented on one of her posts. The Grammy-winning artist popped up in the comments and informed Leechin that, "My mom just saw this and said ‘she looks like you.'"

Now, Leechin had the privilege to tour a piece of Swift's past after she was mistaken for Swift and then offered a tour of her apartment on Cornelia Street in New York. "I can't believe this beautiful soul gave us a tour of Taylor's old apartment on Cornelia St. You are the best," Leechin wrote in a post reshared by Pop Crave.