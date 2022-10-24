This Arizona City Is Among The Best In The Country For Halloween

It's that time of year again when you fill up on Halloween candy until you get sick, watch horror films, and dress up in your favorite costume. Some cities make it much easier to celebrate Halloween, and a couple of cities in Arizona are among the absolute best.

WalletHub ranked the best US cities for Halloween. The website states, "To help you decide where to spend Halloween without frightening your wallet, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on 22 key metrics. They range from costume stores per capita to average price per Halloween party ticket to share of potential trick-or-treat stops."

According to the list, Gilbert came in the top 30 best cities to celebrate the spooky season holiday. The city came in at number 28 on the list. It was 22nd over all for trick-or-treat friendliness. Phoenix came in at number 36, followed by Tucson at number 51.

Here are the top 20 cities in the US for celebrating Halloween in 2022:

New York, NY San Francisco, CA Miami, FL Los Angeles, CA San Diego, CA San Jose, CA Jersey City, NJ Las Vegas, NV Santa Ana, CA Boston, MA Orlando, FL Laredo, TX Anaheim, CA Chicago, IL Hialeah, FL Chula Vista, CA Long Beach, CA Sacramento, CA Fremont, CA Tampa, FL

The full list of America's best cities for celebrating Halloween can be found on WalletHub's website.