A Washington woman is accusing her estranged husband of kidnapping her, duct-taping her hands and mouth, and trying to bury her alive, according to FOX 13.

Court documents obtained by reporters say 53-year-old Chae Kyong An was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, assault, and felony harassment with threat to kill in the disturbing domestic violence incident.

The victim, a 42-year-old woman, was reported missing over a week ago before authorities found her south of Lacey. Charging documents state An and the victim were speaking about their relationship when he suddenly punched her in the head and threw her to the ground.

The wife was able to send an emergency notification through her Apple Watch before Chae destroyed it and whisked her off to the woods. Lacey police officers showed up at the home to find the garage door open and nobody home. Cops also spoke with the couple's children, who came home after Chae allegedly kidnapped their mother.