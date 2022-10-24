Washington Woman Survives After Getting Buried Alive By Husband: Cops
By Zuri Anderson
October 24, 2022
A Washington woman is accusing her estranged husband of kidnapping her, duct-taping her hands and mouth, and trying to bury her alive, according to FOX 13.
Court documents obtained by reporters say 53-year-old Chae Kyong An was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, assault, and felony harassment with threat to kill in the disturbing domestic violence incident.
The victim, a 42-year-old woman, was reported missing over a week ago before authorities found her south of Lacey. Charging documents state An and the victim were speaking about their relationship when he suddenly punched her in the head and threw her to the ground.
The wife was able to send an emergency notification through her Apple Watch before Chae destroyed it and whisked her off to the woods. Lacey police officers showed up at the home to find the garage door open and nobody home. Cops also spoke with the couple's children, who came home after Chae allegedly kidnapped their mother.
Records say Chae drove her out to the woods and started digging a shallow grave. He then stabbed her with a sharp object, put her into the hole, placed a tree on top of her, and started shoveling dirt onto her. The victim remembers struggling to breathe as the dirt fell on her, believing she was buried for several hours, according to authorities.
Eventually, the ex-wife managed to free herself from the tape, dig out of the hole, and run to a nearby home around 1 a.m. on October 17. The home's residents called 911, and a deputy responded to the scene to find the victim hiding near a shed.
According to police statements, the woman told the cop, "My husband is trying to kill me. Help me," before warning her husband could still be in the woods nearby. She was taken to the hospital with severe bruises and duct tape still on her body, police said. The suspect was arrested later that day.
Authorities said they found the hole near Rainier and Steadman Roads along with duct tape and hair appearing to match the woman's. She also claims Chae told her he "would rather kill her than give her his retirement money," per court documents.
He's being held without bail in the Thurston County Jail.