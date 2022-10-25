$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Texas, But Did Anyone Win The Jackpot?

While nobody won Monday's (October 24) Powerball jackpot of $625 million, a lucky Texas resident is taking home $1 million — all they have to do is claim their lottery ticket!

The $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Richardson, the Texas Lottery announced. The Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the Tom Thumb at 3411 Custer Parkway. It matched all five white ball numbers (18-23-35-45-54) but not the red Powerball number (16). Another resident won $200,000 on a Power Play after matching four out of five white ball numbers and the Powerball number. Eighty-one Texans won at least $100 in the drawing. Overall, over 90,000 people won at least $4 in Monday night's Powerball drawing.

Texas residents have 180 days from the draw date to claim lottery prizes.

As for the massive Powerball jackpot, it'll roll into Wednesday at an estimated annuitized jackpot of $700 million, with an estimated cash value of $335.7 million.