5 Arizona Landmarks Voted Among Most Popular Places To Visit In The World

By Ginny Reese

October 25, 2022

Arizona is a state that is full of places to see and things to experience. There are tons of tourist attractions that draw people into the state every single day, and some of them are among the most popular in the world.

Aqua Expeditions lists five Arizona landmarks that are among the most popular places to visit in the world. The website surveyed over 2,000 Americans to determine which local landmarks they would be most likely to visit.

Among the popular destinations are the Petrified Forest National Park, the Grand Canyon, Cathedral Rock, Antelope Canyon, and Horseshoe Bend.

According to Aqua Expeditions, here are the top 10 landmarks Americans would most likely visit:

  1. Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains National Park
  2. New York’s Niagara Falls
  3. Missouri’s Elephant Rocks
  4. Wyoming’s Yellowstone National Park
  5. California’s Redwood National and State Parks
  6. Hawaii’s Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park
  7. Hawaii’s Hanauma Bay
  8. Iowa's Pikes Peak State Park
  9. Arizona's The Grand Canyon
  10. Hawaii's Waikīkī Beach
