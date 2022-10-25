Amazon Delivery Driver Killed In Apparent Dog Attack

An Amazon driver was mauled to death while delivering packages in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, on Monday (October 24). Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers said somebody called 911 to report that an Amazon delivery van had been parked on the street and left unattended for several hours. The van was still running and had its lights on.

When officers arrived to investigate, they found the driver's body on the front lawn of a home in the neighborhood. As they went to check on the man, two aggressive dogs approached them. While the dogs initially fled back inside the house, officers were forced to shoot and kill them.

The driver, who was not identified, was deceased and had numerous bite marks. Officials did not confirm if he was killed by the dogs and said they are waiting for the results of the autopsy report to determine how he died.

"Due to the fact of the nature of some of the injuries to the male driver, we can't confirm or deny if they were the cause of the death of the driver; however, we wanted to be safe," Childers said.

The homeowners were not home and are believed to be out of town. Childers did not say if they would face charges.