Florida Man Puts Up Pig Pen After Developer Builds Driveway On His Property

By Bill Galluccio

October 25, 2022

Piglet In The Coop
Photo: Getty Images

A property owner in Florida is trying to force a developer to the negotiating table after they built driveways on his property.

Bill Lewis told the Pensacola News Journal that he purchased the right of way on about seven acres of property in 2010 for around $427,000.

Despite owning the right of way, homebuilding company D.R. Horton installed several driveways as they built homes in the area. The company purchased the land at the beginning of the year and has constructed several homes in the past few months, according to WEAR.

After the driveways were built, Lewis reached out to the company to reach an agreement on selling the right of way. The company offered him just $21,000. He countered their offer and asked for $150,000.

When the company ignored his counteroffer, Lewis decided to build a pig pen over one of the newly constructed driveways.

"(I thought) if I could prevent the sale of (one) home, then I could bring D.R. Horton to the negotiating table with me," Lewis said. "Let's resolve the issue."

"I (used) the pigs because of obvious reasons. They smell. They create an odor that's not pleasant," Lewis added.

D.R. Horton has not issued a statement on the matter.

