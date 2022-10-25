Linkin Park Celebrate 'Hybrid Theory' Anniversary With Funny Prank Video

It's hard to believe that Hybrid Theory is 22 years old! But Linkin Park reminded fans on Instagram, recalling a hilarious prank Dave Farrell (better known as Phoenix) played on their tourmates Deadsy.

"Hybrid Theory turns 22! As a 22 year-old, our oldest child (with any luck) would be finishing college this year, which is almost the exact time period in our lives when we were writing, recording, and then touring the album," Phoenix wrote alongside video footage of the prank. "In our early twenties there was nothing we liked better than a fun prank, and the end of a tour always provided a perfect opportunity. On the last show of one particular tour, the band @deadsy had a stage design that had always reminded me of an astroturf miniature golf course. I, having just taken up the game of golf, and Mike [Shinoda], always willing to participate in shenanigans, thought it might be fun to grab a ball and some clubs and 'play through' the middle of Deadsy’s set. In the last moments building up to us 'teeing off' onto their stage, Mike decided to craft a golf flag out of stage materials and gaff tape. In a matter of minutes, Mike put his art skills to work and built what I remember as the largest golf flag I’d ever seen. It seemed ridiculously large, but somehow ended up working perfectly with the size of the stage. It was a wonderful time that marked the beginnings of great things to come for Linkin Park’s future, and mediocre to average things to come for my golf game 😂."

Phoenix also shared a photo showing how his golf game has evolved in the past two decades. "As a side note, I think most would be happy to know that my sartorial choices have slightly improved (I hope) when it comes to my choice of 'on course attire!'" he wrote. "Added a fun pic from this year’s Dunhill Links Championship with my pro teammate Russell Chrystie"

