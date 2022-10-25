Preliminary 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles San Jose

By Bill Galluccio

October 25, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The United States Geological Survey said that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck near San Jose, California, at 11:42 a.m. PT on Tuesday (October 25).

The epicenter of the quake was located 4.3 miles underground on the Calaveras Fault, which is in the mountains about five miles east of San Jose.

The earthquake was followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

KGO reporter Drew Tuma said it was the strongest earthquake in the region since a 6.0 magnitude quake in 2014.

"Whoa!! 5.0 magnitude earthquake would make it the strongest since Napa In 2014. Will see if USGS revises in the coming minutes," Tuma tweeted.

