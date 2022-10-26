Arizona Residents Are Obsessed With Pumpkin Spice Lattes

By Ginny Reese

October 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's that time of year again when the stores are filled with everything pumpkin spice flavored, coffee shops are bursting with pumpkin spice coffee creations, and everything just feels a little more cozy.

Bid-On-Equipment ranked the most PSL-obsessed states. The website states, "We wanted to know how Americans really feel about pumpkin spice lattes, so we analyzed Google search data to find out which states and cities are the most obsessed, and what their favorite type of PSL is. We also surveyed Americans to get their opinions on the staple drink."

According to the list, Arizona is among the most PSL-obsessed states. The Grand Canyon State came in at number eight on the list. Arizonans also seem to love their pumpkin spice lattes with almond milk, the report states.

Here are the top ten most PSL-obsessed states, according to Bid-On-Equipment:

  1. Washington
  2. California
  3. Colorado
  4. Oregon
  5. Illinois
  6. Texas
  7. Virginia
  8. Arizona
  9. Hawaii
  10. New York

Check out the full list of the most PSL-obsessed states on Bid-On-Equipment's website.

