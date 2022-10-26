Jerry Lee Lewis Is Alive, Despite Earlier Reports Of His Death

Jerry Lee Lewis is alive at his home in Memphis, Tennessee, according to a new report following a false alarm earlier in the day.

The piano-playing musical legend was previously reported to have died on Wednesday (October 26); however, TMZ quickly updated its report with an apology. It states: “Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead ... as we previously reported. We're told the rock n' roll legend is alive, living in Memphis. Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis' rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the error.”

Lewis, 87, shared via his team earlier this month that he was “too ill with the flu” to attend the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on October 16. Lewis was inducted along with late singer-songwriter Keith Whitley and industry executive Joe Galante. Hank Williams Jr. paid tribute to Lewis and read a letter on his behalf, and Kris Kristofferson accepted Lewis’ medallion and traveled to Memphis to deliver it personally.

“It is with heartfelt sadness and disappointment that I write to you today from my sick bed, rather than be able to share my thoughts in person. I tried everything I could to build up the strength to come today - I've looked so forward to it since I found out about it earlier this year,” Lewis said in his note read by Williams, in part. “Thank you all for your support and love and for electing me into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and most of all, thanks to God for allowing me to experience this honor while I am still here.”