Listen To Zack De La Rocha Rage In Rare Guest Verse

Zack de la Rocha is not normally one to lend vocals to guest verses, but the Rage Against The Machine singer made an exception for Algiers. He's featured on a new song called "Irreversible Damage."

“This a relapse / what it be god / No rehab for my jihad / A rapture in a grief storm / Time on my neck and it be gone,” he spits on the skittering, unsettling track by the Atlanta-based post-punk outfit.

This marks de la Rocha's first collaboration since working with Run The Jewels' 2020 "Ju$t." In fact, this is the first time he's worked with any group other than RTJ since he was featured on their 2014 song "Close Your Eyes (And Count To F**k)."

"Irreversible Damage" will appear on Algiers' upcoming album Shook, which is slated for a February 24, 2023 release. Listen to it below.