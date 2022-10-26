North Carolina Woman 'About Had A Heart Attack' After Scoring Lottery Prize

By Sarah Tate

October 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The universe works in mysterious ways, just ask a woman in North Carolina whose first choice in lottery ticket was sold out so she got a different one instead, scoring a massive win in the process.

Dana Pruitt, of Pilot Mountain, recently stopped by the Mayberry Mart on East Pine Street in Mount Airy where she purchased a $30 Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"The odd thing is the ticket I purchased was not even the one I was looking for," she said. "They were sold out of my first choice."

The 62-year-old Surry County woman quickly discovered that her second-choice ticket ended up bringing her the best luck, scratching her ticket outside the store to reveal she won a $100,000 prize.

"When I scratched it I about had a heart attack," she said. "It shocked me."

Pruitt claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday (October 26), taking home a total of $71,019 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what she plans to do with her new winnings, she told lottery officials she wants to save most of it for retirement but may also take a trip to New England.

"This is the best win I've ever had," she said. "I'm still in shock to be honest with you."

