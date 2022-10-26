Texas Residents Are Obsessed With Pumpkin Spice Lattes

It's that time of year again when the stores are filled with everything pumpkin spice flavored, coffee shops are bursting with pumpkin spice coffee creations, and everything just feels a little more cozy.

Bid-On-Equipment ranked the most PSL-obsessed states. The website states, "We wanted to know how Americans really feel about pumpkin spice lattes, so we analyzed Google search data to find out which states and cities are the most obsessed, and what their favorite type of PSL is. We also surveyed Americans to get their opinions on the staple drink."

According to the list, Texas is among the most PSL-obsessed states. The Lonestar State came in at number six on the list. Austin was the tenth-most PSL-obsessed city int he entire country.

Here are the top ten most PSL-obsessed states, according to Bid-On-Equipment:

Washington California Colorado Oregon Illinois Texas Virginia Arizona Hawaii New York

Check out the full list of the most PSL-obsessed states on Bid-On-Equipment's website.