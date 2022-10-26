WATCH: Alligator Bites Florida Man Trying To Remove It From Neighbor's Home

By Zuri Anderson

October 26, 2022

Cellphone video caught a Florida man trying to remove a wild alligator from a neighbor's home, but it didn't end well for him.

The shocking incident happened Tuesday morning (October 25) in a Charlotte City neighborhood, which is north of Fort Myers, a witness told WSVN. Auzjia Dickerson said she spotted the unwanted visitor while moving out of her house.

“I’m here just moving out of my house and there’s a gator in the carport,” Dickerson recalled, adding that it was sitting underneath a U-Haul truck. She called 911 and then asked her neighbor for help.

“He’s a dog trainer. So he came out with like gloves and a sweatshirt like he kinda knew what he was doing, but that gator was fast. He moved too fast,” she explained. “It just didn’t go well."

Footage shows the inexperienced neighbor grabbing the alligator by the tail. In retaliation, the angry reptile flips back and chomps down on the man's arm, according to neighbors.

Dickerson said a Good Samaritan used a broomstick to pry open the gator's mouth and free the man. He's expected to be okay.

WKMG said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission later arrived on the scene and relocated the gator.

